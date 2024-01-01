2,000 Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert EGP to CNY at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ¥0.1462 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 EGP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14660.1502
Low0.14440.1444
Average0.14550.1463
Change0.87%-2.50%
View full history

1 EGP to CNY stats

The performance of EGP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1466 and a 30 day low of 0.1444. This means the 30 day average was 0.1455. The change for EGP to CNY was 0.87.

The performance of EGP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1502 and a 90 day low of 0.1444. This means the 90 day average was 0.1463. The change for EGP to CNY was -2.50.

Track market ratesView EGP to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0763.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.831.6290.6723.96136.949
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8082.65624.779
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79611.951109.1854.7744.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.14618 CNY
5 EGP0.73092 CNY
10 EGP1.46184 CNY
20 EGP2.92368 CNY
50 EGP7.30920 CNY
100 EGP14.61840 CNY
250 EGP36.54600 CNY
500 EGP73.09200 CNY
1000 EGP146.18400 CNY
2000 EGP292.36800 CNY
5000 EGP730.92000 CNY
10000 EGP1,461.84000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY6.84069 EGP
5 CNY34.20345 EGP
10 CNY68.40690 EGP
20 CNY136.81380 EGP
50 CNY342.03450 EGP
100 CNY684.06900 EGP
250 CNY1,710.17250 EGP
500 CNY3,420.34500 EGP
1000 CNY6,840.69000 EGP
2000 CNY13,681.38000 EGP
5000 CNY34,203.45000 EGP
10000 CNY68,406.90000 EGP