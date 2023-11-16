Swiss francs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CHF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
34892.20 egp

1.00000 CHF = 34.89220 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80385983.23561.375551.54143150.5451.66667
1 EUR1.088510.8750590.6021.497291.67784163.871.81417
1 GBP1.2441.142791103.5451.711181.91753187.2782.07333
1 INR0.01201410.01103730.0096576310.0165260.01851881.808660.0200235

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 CHF34.89220 EGP
5 CHF174.46100 EGP
10 CHF348.92200 EGP
20 CHF697.84400 EGP
50 CHF1744.61000 EGP
100 CHF3489.22000 EGP
250 CHF8723.05000 EGP
500 CHF17446.10000 EGP
1000 CHF34892.20000 EGP
2000 CHF69784.40000 EGP
5000 CHF174461.00000 EGP
10000 CHF348922.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swiss Franc
1 EGP0.02866 CHF
5 EGP0.14330 CHF
10 EGP0.28660 CHF
20 EGP0.57319 CHF
50 EGP1.43298 CHF
100 EGP2.86597 CHF
250 EGP7.16493 CHF
500 EGP14.32985 CHF
1000 EGP28.65970 CHF
2000 EGP57.31940 CHF
5000 EGP143.29850 CHF
10000 EGP286.59700 CHF