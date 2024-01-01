10 Egyptian pounds to Swiss francs

Convert EGP to CHF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = SFr.0.01780 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
EGP to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 EGP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01780.0183
Low0.01730.0173
Average0.01760.0176
Change2.21%-2.33%
1 EGP to CHF stats

The performance of EGP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0178 and a 30 day low of 0.0173. This means the 30 day average was 0.0176. The change for EGP to CHF was 2.21.

The performance of EGP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0183 and a 90 day low of 0.0173. This means the 90 day average was 0.0176. The change for EGP to CHF was -2.33.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swiss Franc
1 EGP0.01780 CHF
5 EGP0.08900 CHF
10 EGP0.17800 CHF
20 EGP0.35600 CHF
50 EGP0.88999 CHF
100 EGP1.77998 CHF
250 EGP4.44995 CHF
500 EGP8.89990 CHF
1000 EGP17.79980 CHF
2000 EGP35.59960 CHF
5000 EGP88.99900 CHF
10000 EGP177.99800 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 CHF56.18050 EGP
5 CHF280.90250 EGP
10 CHF561.80500 EGP
20 CHF1,123.61000 EGP
50 CHF2,809.02500 EGP
100 CHF5,618.05000 EGP
250 CHF14,045.12500 EGP
500 CHF28,090.25000 EGP
1000 CHF56,180.50000 EGP
2000 CHF112,361.00000 EGP
5000 CHF280,902.50000 EGP
10000 CHF561,805.00000 EGP