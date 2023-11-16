US dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert USD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
30925 egp

1.00000 USD = 30.92500 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
How to convert US dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 USD30.92500 EGP
5 USD154.62500 EGP
10 USD309.25000 EGP
20 USD618.50000 EGP
50 USD1546.25000 EGP
100 USD3092.50000 EGP
250 USD7731.25000 EGP
500 USD15462.50000 EGP
1000 USD30925.00000 EGP
2000 USD61850.00000 EGP
5000 USD154625.00000 EGP
10000 USD309250.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / US Dollar
1 EGP0.03234 USD
5 EGP0.16168 USD
10 EGP0.32336 USD
20 EGP0.64673 USD
50 EGP1.61681 USD
100 EGP3.23363 USD
250 EGP8.08408 USD
500 EGP16.16815 USD
1000 EGP32.33630 USD
2000 EGP64.67260 USD
5000 EGP161.68150 USD
10000 EGP323.36300 USD