500 Egyptian pounds to US dollars

Convert EGP to USD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.02051 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
EGP to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 EGP to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0207
Low0.02050.0203
Average0.02060.0206
Change-0.19%-0.86%
1 EGP to USD stats

The performance of EGP to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to USD was -0.19.

The performance of EGP to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to USD was -0.86.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / US Dollar
1 EGP0.02051 USD
5 EGP0.10256 USD
10 EGP0.20513 USD
20 EGP0.41026 USD
50 EGP1.02565 USD
100 EGP2.05129 USD
250 EGP5.12823 USD
500 EGP10.25645 USD
1000 EGP20.51290 USD
2000 EGP41.02580 USD
5000 EGP102.56450 USD
10000 EGP205.12900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 USD48.74970 EGP
5 USD243.74850 EGP
10 USD487.49700 EGP
20 USD974.99400 EGP
50 USD2,437.48500 EGP
100 USD4,874.97000 EGP
250 USD12,187.42500 EGP
500 USD24,374.85000 EGP
1000 USD48,749.70000 EGP
2000 USD97,499.40000 EGP
5000 USD243,748.50000 EGP
10000 USD487,497.00000 EGP