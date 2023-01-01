5000 Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert EGP to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 egp
1,156.47 cny

1.00000 EGP = 0.23129 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.91781.370450.7978941.5246283.30453.672628.8764
1 EUR1.089611.493240.86941.6612390.76864.0016631.4637
1 CAD0.7296870.66968410.5822131.112560.78622.6798521.0707
1 GBP1.25331.150221.7175811.91081104.4064.6028736.1908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EGP0.23129 CNY
5 EGP1.15647 CNY
10 EGP2.31294 CNY
20 EGP4.62588 CNY
50 EGP11.56470 CNY
100 EGP23.12940 CNY
250 EGP57.82350 CNY
500 EGP115.64700 CNY
1000 EGP231.29400 CNY
2000 EGP462.58800 CNY
5000 EGP1156.47000 CNY
10000 EGP2312.94000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Egyptian Pound
1 CNY4.32349 EGP
5 CNY21.61745 EGP
10 CNY43.23490 EGP
20 CNY86.46980 EGP
50 CNY216.17450 EGP
100 CNY432.34900 EGP
250 CNY1080.87250 EGP
500 CNY2161.74500 EGP
1000 CNY4323.49000 EGP
2000 CNY8646.98000 EGP
5000 CNY21617.45000 EGP
10000 CNY43234.90000 EGP