500 Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 inr
185.44 egp

1.00000 INR = 0.37088 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.087990.63781.4921.663960.9624518.7176
1 GBP1.1469211.24775103.9561.711231.908461.1038521.4679
1 USD0.91920.801443183.31451.371451.529520.884717.2053
1 INR0.01103290.009619490.012002710.01646110.01835840.01061880.20651

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 INR0.37088 EGP
5 INR1.85442 EGP
10 INR3.70884 EGP
20 INR7.41768 EGP
50 INR18.54420 EGP
100 INR37.08840 EGP
250 INR92.72100 EGP
500 INR185.44200 EGP
1000 INR370.88400 EGP
2000 INR741.76800 EGP
5000 INR1854.42000 EGP
10000 INR3708.84000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indian Rupee
1 EGP2.69626 INR
5 EGP13.48130 INR
10 EGP26.96260 INR
20 EGP53.92520 INR
50 EGP134.81300 INR
100 EGP269.62600 INR
250 EGP674.06500 INR
500 EGP1348.13000 INR
1000 EGP2696.26000 INR
2000 EGP5392.52000 INR
5000 EGP13481.30000 INR
10000 EGP26962.60000 INR