폴란드 즈워티 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 PLN → TRY 변환

1,000 pln
7,541.57 try

1.00000 PLN = 7.54157 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604851.0958591.0531.469921.643820.9371818.5947
1 GBP1.1621411.27355105.8181.708281.910371.0891321.61
1 USD0.91250.785207183.08891.341351.500040.855216.9683
1 INR0.01098260.00945020.012035310.01614360.01805340.01029260.204219

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 터키 리라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → TRY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 터키 리라
1 PLN7.54157 TRY
5 PLN37.70785 TRY
10 PLN75.41570 TRY
20 PLN150.83140 TRY
50 PLN377.07850 TRY
100 PLN754.15700 TRY
250 PLN1885.39250 TRY
500 PLN3770.78500 TRY
1000 PLN7541.57000 TRY
2000 PLN15083.14000 TRY
5000 PLN37707.85000 TRY
10000 PLN75415.70000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 TRY0.13260 PLN
5 TRY0.66299 PLN
10 TRY1.32598 PLN
20 TRY2.65196 PLN
50 TRY6.62990 PLN
100 TRY13.25980 PLN
250 TRY33.14950 PLN
500 TRY66.29900 PLN
1000 TRY132.59800 PLN
2000 TRY265.19600 PLN
5000 TRY662.99000 PLN
10000 TRY1325.98000 PLN