천 터키 리라 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 TRY → PLN 변환

1,000 try
132.27 pln

1.00000 TRY = 0.13227 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

환율 터키 리라 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 TRY0.13227 PLN
5 TRY0.66136 PLN
10 TRY1.32273 PLN
20 TRY2.64546 PLN
50 TRY6.61365 PLN
100 TRY13.22730 PLN
250 TRY33.06825 PLN
500 TRY66.13650 PLN
1000 TRY132.27300 PLN
2000 TRY264.54600 PLN
5000 TRY661.36500 PLN
10000 TRY1322.73000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 터키 리라
1 PLN7.56015 TRY
5 PLN37.80075 TRY
10 PLN75.60150 TRY
20 PLN151.20300 TRY
50 PLN378.00750 TRY
100 PLN756.01500 TRY
250 PLN1890.03750 TRY
500 PLN3780.07500 TRY
1000 PLN7560.15000 TRY
2000 PLN15120.30000 TRY
5000 PLN37800.75000 TRY
10000 PLN75601.50000 TRY