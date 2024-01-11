뉴질랜드 달러 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 NZD → TRY 변환

1000 nzd
18609.80 try

1.00000 NZD = 18.60980 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8614551.0943590.91471.470811.645270.93682518.6058
1 GBP1.1608311.27035105.5361.707351.909871.0874921.5981
1 USD0.91380.787185183.07641.3441.503420.856117.0017
1 INR0.01099930.009475430.012037110.01617790.01809680.0103050.204651

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 터키 리라
1 NZD18.60980 TRY
5 NZD93.04900 TRY
10 NZD186.09800 TRY
20 NZD372.19600 TRY
50 NZD930.49000 TRY
100 NZD1860.98000 TRY
250 NZD4652.45000 TRY
500 NZD9304.90000 TRY
1000 NZD18609.80000 TRY
2000 NZD37219.60000 TRY
5000 NZD93049.00000 TRY
10000 NZD186098.00000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 TRY0.05374 NZD
5 TRY0.26868 NZD
10 TRY0.53735 NZD
20 TRY1.07471 NZD
50 TRY2.68676 NZD
100 TRY5.37353 NZD
250 TRY13.43383 NZD
500 TRY26.86765 NZD
1000 TRY53.73530 NZD
2000 TRY107.47060 NZD
5000 TRY268.67650 NZD
10000 TRY537.35300 NZD