2000 터키 리라 → 뉴질랜드 달러

실제 환율로 TRY → NZD 변환

2000 try
106.52 nzd

1.00000 TRY = 0.05326 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.913250.784098281.11382.84841.34073.672830.8465
1 EUR1.0950510.858645307.83390.72311.468134.021933.7785
1 GBP1.275351.164631358.517105.6611.709864.6841139.3401
1 PKR0.003557290.003248520.0027892610.2947160.004769260.01306520.10973

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 뉴질랜드 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → NZD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 TRY0.05326 NZD
5 TRY0.26629 NZD
10 TRY0.53258 NZD
20 TRY1.06517 NZD
50 TRY2.66291 NZD
100 TRY5.32583 NZD
250 TRY13.31457 NZD
500 TRY26.62915 NZD
1000 TRY53.25830 NZD
2000 TRY106.51660 NZD
5000 TRY266.29150 NZD
10000 TRY532.58300 NZD
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 터키 리라
1 NZD18.77640 TRY
5 NZD93.88200 TRY
10 NZD187.76400 TRY
20 NZD375.52800 TRY
50 NZD938.82000 TRY
100 NZD1877.64000 TRY
250 NZD4694.10000 TRY
500 NZD9388.20000 TRY
1000 NZD18776.40000 TRY
2000 NZD37552.80000 TRY
5000 NZD93882.00000 TRY
10000 NZD187764.00000 TRY