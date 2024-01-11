체코 코루나 → 터키 리라

실제 환율로 CZK → TRY 변환

10,000 czk
13,362.90 try

1.00000 CZK = 1.33629 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860571.0977591.12581.467471.634650.93312518.6283
1 GBP1.1620211.2756105.8891.705221.899491.0843121.6463
1 USD0.910950.783945183.01141.33681.489090.8500516.9695
1 INR0.01097380.009443820.012046510.01610380.01793840.01024020.204424

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

체코 코루나 → 터키 리라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → TRY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 체코 코루나

CZK → EUR

CZK → USD

CZK → GBP

CZK → KRW

CZK → PLN

CZK → INR

CZK → TRY

CZK → CHF

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 체코 코루나 / 터키 리라
1 CZK1.33629 TRY
5 CZK6.68145 TRY
10 CZK13.36290 TRY
20 CZK26.72580 TRY
50 CZK66.81450 TRY
100 CZK133.62900 TRY
250 CZK334.07250 TRY
500 CZK668.14500 TRY
1000 CZK1336.29000 TRY
2000 CZK2672.58000 TRY
5000 CZK6681.45000 TRY
10000 CZK13362.90000 TRY
환율 터키 리라 / 체코 코루나
1 TRY0.74834 CZK
5 TRY3.74169 CZK
10 TRY7.48339 CZK
20 TRY14.96678 CZK
50 TRY37.41695 CZK
100 TRY74.83390 CZK
250 TRY187.08475 CZK
500 TRY374.16950 CZK
1000 TRY748.33900 CZK
2000 TRY1496.67800 CZK
5000 TRY3741.69500 CZK
10000 TRY7483.39000 CZK