천 터키 리라 → 체코 코루나

실제 환율로 TRY → CZK 변환

1000 try
748.12 czk

1.00000 TRY = 0.74812 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 체코 코루나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → CZK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 체코 코루나
1 TRY0.74812 CZK
5 TRY3.74061 CZK
10 TRY7.48121 CZK
20 TRY14.96242 CZK
50 TRY37.40605 CZK
100 TRY74.81210 CZK
250 TRY187.03025 CZK
500 TRY374.06050 CZK
1000 TRY748.12100 CZK
2000 TRY1496.24200 CZK
5000 TRY3740.60500 CZK
10000 TRY7481.21000 CZK
환율 체코 코루나 / 터키 리라
1 CZK1.33668 TRY
5 CZK6.68340 TRY
10 CZK13.36680 TRY
20 CZK26.73360 TRY
50 CZK66.83400 TRY
100 CZK133.66800 TRY
250 CZK334.17000 TRY
500 CZK668.34000 TRY
1000 CZK1336.68000 TRY
2000 CZK2673.36000 TRY
5000 CZK6683.40000 TRY
10000 CZK13366.80000 TRY