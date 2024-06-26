Romanian leu to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Turkish liras is currently 7.088 today, reflecting a -0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.981% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 7.112 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 7.011 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.