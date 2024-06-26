Convert RON to KES at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 ron
27,681 kes

L1.000 RON = Ksh27.68 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
How to convert Romanian leus to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 RON27.68130 KES
5 RON138.40650 KES
10 RON276.81300 KES
20 RON553.62600 KES
50 RON1,384.06500 KES
100 RON2,768.13000 KES
250 RON6,920.32500 KES
500 RON13,840.65000 KES
1000 RON27,681.30000 KES
2000 RON55,362.60000 KES
5000 RON138,406.50000 KES
10000 RON276,813.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 KES0.03613 RON
5 KES0.18063 RON
10 KES0.36125 RON
20 KES0.72251 RON
50 KES1.80627 RON
100 KES3.61254 RON
250 KES9.03135 RON
500 KES18.06270 RON
1000 KES36.12540 RON
2000 KES72.25080 RON
5000 KES180.62700 RON
10000 KES361.25400 RON