10 Kenyan shillings to Canadian dollars

Convert KES to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.09 cad

1.00000 KES = 0.00865 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0.00865 CAD
5 KES0.04325 CAD
10 KES0.08650 CAD
20 KES0.17301 CAD
50 KES0.43252 CAD
100 KES0.86505 CAD
250 KES2.16261 CAD
500 KES4.32523 CAD
1000 KES8.65045 CAD
2000 KES17.30090 CAD
5000 KES43.25225 CAD
10000 KES86.50450 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD115.60100 KES
5 CAD578.00500 KES
10 CAD1156.01000 KES
20 CAD2312.02000 KES
50 CAD5780.05000 KES
100 CAD11560.10000 KES
250 CAD28900.25000 KES
500 CAD57800.50000 KES
1000 CAD115601.00000 KES
2000 CAD231202.00000 KES
5000 CAD578005.00000 KES
10000 CAD1156010.00000 KES