Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SEK to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
12,495 kes

kr1.000 SEK = Ksh12.49 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
SEK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 SEK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.682412.6824
Low12.216612.0396
Average12.445412.3032
Change2.27%-0.54%
1 SEK to KES stats

The performance of SEK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6824 and a 30 day low of 12.2166. This means the 30 day average was 12.4454. The change for SEK to KES was 2.27.

The performance of SEK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6824 and a 90 day low of 12.0396. This means the 90 day average was 12.3032. The change for SEK to KES was -0.54.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kenyan Shilling
1 SEK12.49450 KES
5 SEK62.47250 KES
10 SEK124.94500 KES
20 SEK249.89000 KES
50 SEK624.72500 KES
100 SEK1,249.45000 KES
250 SEK3,123.62500 KES
500 SEK6,247.25000 KES
1000 SEK12,494.50000 KES
2000 SEK24,989.00000 KES
5000 SEK62,472.50000 KES
10000 SEK124,945.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 KES0.08003 SEK
5 KES0.40017 SEK
10 KES0.80035 SEK
20 KES1.60070 SEK
50 KES4.00175 SEK
100 KES8.00349 SEK
250 KES20.00873 SEK
500 KES40.01745 SEK
1000 KES80.03490 SEK
2000 KES160.06980 SEK
5000 KES400.17450 SEK
10000 KES800.34900 SEK