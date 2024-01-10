불가리아 레프 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 BGN → KES 변환

1000 bgn
89103 kes

1.00000 BGN = 89.10290 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610951.0969591.08441.467551.637360.9335718.6369
1 GBP1.1613111.27385105.7731.704221.901411.0841721.6423
1 USD0.911650.785022183.03421.337851.492650.851116.9897
1 INR0.01097880.00945420.012043210.0161120.01797630.010250.204611

환율 불가리아 레프 / 케냐 실링
1 BGN89.10290 KES
5 BGN445.51450 KES
10 BGN891.02900 KES
20 BGN1782.05800 KES
50 BGN4455.14500 KES
100 BGN8910.29000 KES
250 BGN22275.72500 KES
500 BGN44551.45000 KES
1000 BGN89102.90000 KES
2000 BGN178205.80000 KES
5000 BGN445514.50000 KES
10000 BGN891029.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 불가리아 레프
1 KES0.01122 BGN
5 KES0.05611 BGN
10 KES0.11223 BGN
20 KES0.22446 BGN
50 KES0.56115 BGN
100 KES1.12230 BGN
250 KES2.80575 BGN
500 KES5.61150 BGN
1000 KES11.22300 BGN
2000 KES22.44600 BGN
5000 KES56.11500 BGN
10000 KES112.23000 BGN