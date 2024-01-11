헝가리 포린트 → 케냐 실링

실제 환율로 HUF → KES 변환

10000 huf
4617 kes

1.00000 HUF = 0.46171 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601551.098291.10391.467141.635080.93327518.6352
1 GBP1.1625811.27675105.9161.705671.900921.0850121.665
1 USD0.91060.783239182.95751.335951.488870.8498516.9689
1 INR0.01097650.009441450.012054410.0161040.01794740.01024440.204549

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

헝가리 포린트 → 케냐 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KES을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HUF → KES 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 헝가리 포린트

HUF → USD

HUF → EUR

HUF → GBP

HUF → CAD

HUF → SGD

HUF → ZAR

HUF → INR

HUF → AUD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 케냐 실링
2000 HUF923.42800 KES
5000 HUF2308.57000 KES
10000 HUF4617.14000 KES
15000 HUF6925.71000 KES
20000 HUF9234.28000 KES
30000 HUF13851.42000 KES
40000 HUF18468.56000 KES
50000 HUF23085.70000 KES
60000 HUF27702.84000 KES
100000 HUF46171.40000 KES
150000 HUF69257.10000 KES
200000 HUF92342.80000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 헝가리 포린트
1 KES2.16584 HUF
5 KES10.82920 HUF
10 KES21.65840 HUF
20 KES43.31680 HUF
50 KES108.29200 HUF
100 KES216.58400 HUF
250 KES541.46000 HUF
500 KES1082.92000 HUF
1000 KES2165.84000 HUF
2000 KES4331.68000 HUF
5000 KES10829.20000 HUF
10000 KES21658.40000 HUF