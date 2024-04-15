1 Brazilian real to Kenyan shillings

Convert BRL to KES at the real exchange rate

1 brl
25 kes

1.000 BRL = 25.33 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.751.4631.6460.97117.749
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9781.7141.9291.13820.794
1 USD0.9410.803183.5341.3771.5490.91416.706
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kenyan Shilling
1 BRL25.33130 KES
5 BRL126.65650 KES
10 BRL253.31300 KES
20 BRL506.62600 KES
50 BRL1,266.56500 KES
100 BRL2,533.13000 KES
250 BRL6,332.82500 KES
500 BRL12,665.65000 KES
1000 BRL25,331.30000 KES
2000 BRL50,662.60000 KES
5000 BRL126,656.50000 KES
10000 BRL253,313.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 KES0.03948 BRL
5 KES0.19738 BRL
10 KES0.39477 BRL
20 KES0.78954 BRL
50 KES1.97385 BRL
100 KES3.94769 BRL
250 KES9.86923 BRL
500 KES19.73845 BRL
1000 KES39.47690 BRL
2000 KES78.95380 BRL
5000 KES197.38450 BRL
10000 KES394.76900 BRL