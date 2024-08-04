Malaysian ringgits to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MYR to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
28,926 kes

RM1.000 MYR = Ksh28.93 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.925928.9259
Low27.168227.1682
Average27.874127.7267
Change6.21%1.70%
1 MYR to KES stats

The performance of MYR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9259 and a 30 day low of 27.1682. This means the 30 day average was 27.8741. The change for MYR to KES was 6.21.

The performance of MYR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.9259 and a 90 day low of 27.1682. This means the 90 day average was 27.7267. The change for MYR to KES was 1.70.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kenyan Shilling
1 MYR28.92590 KES
5 MYR144.62950 KES
10 MYR289.25900 KES
20 MYR578.51800 KES
50 MYR1,446.29500 KES
100 MYR2,892.59000 KES
250 MYR7,231.47500 KES
500 MYR14,462.95000 KES
1000 MYR28,925.90000 KES
2000 MYR57,851.80000 KES
5000 MYR144,629.50000 KES
10000 MYR289,259.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KES0.03457 MYR
5 KES0.17286 MYR
10 KES0.34571 MYR
20 KES0.69142 MYR
50 KES1.72856 MYR
100 KES3.45711 MYR
250 KES8.64278 MYR
500 KES17.28555 MYR
1000 KES34.57110 MYR
2000 KES69.14220 MYR
5000 KES172.85550 MYR
10000 KES345.71100 MYR