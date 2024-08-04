Turkish liras to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TRY to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,896 kes

TL1.000 TRY = Ksh3.896 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.04624.1797
Low3.87673.8767
Average3.93493.9877
Change-0.86%-6.79%
View full history

1 TRY to KES stats

The performance of TRY to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0462 and a 30 day low of 3.8767. This means the 30 day average was 3.9349. The change for TRY to KES was -0.86.

The performance of TRY to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1797 and a 90 day low of 3.8767. This means the 90 day average was 3.9877. The change for TRY to KES was -6.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kenyan Shilling
1 TRY3.89587 KES
5 TRY19.47935 KES
10 TRY38.95870 KES
20 TRY77.91740 KES
50 TRY194.79350 KES
100 TRY389.58700 KES
250 TRY973.96750 KES
500 TRY1,947.93500 KES
1000 TRY3,895.87000 KES
2000 TRY7,791.74000 KES
5000 TRY19,479.35000 KES
10000 TRY38,958.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 KES0.25668 TRY
5 KES1.28341 TRY
10 KES2.56682 TRY
20 KES5.13364 TRY
50 KES12.83410 TRY
100 KES25.66820 TRY
250 KES64.17050 TRY
500 KES128.34100 TRY
1000 KES256.68200 TRY
2000 KES513.36400 TRY
5000 KES1,283.41000 TRY
10000 KES2,566.82000 TRY