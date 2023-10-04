1 Turkish lira to Kenyan shillings

1.00000 TRY = 5.39224 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17 UTC
TRY to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kenyan Shilling
1 TRY5.39224 KES
5 TRY26.96120 KES
10 TRY53.92240 KES
20 TRY107.84480 KES
50 TRY269.61200 KES
100 TRY539.22400 KES
250 TRY1348.06000 KES
500 TRY2696.12000 KES
1000 TRY5392.24000 KES
2000 TRY10784.48000 KES
5000 TRY26961.20000 KES
10000 TRY53922.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 KES0.18545 TRY
5 KES0.92726 TRY
10 KES1.85452 TRY
20 KES3.70904 TRY
50 KES9.27260 TRY
100 KES18.54520 TRY
250 KES46.36300 TRY
500 KES92.72600 TRY
1000 KES185.45200 TRY
2000 KES370.90400 TRY
5000 KES927.26000 TRY
10000 KES1854.52000 TRY