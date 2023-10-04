1 Malaysian ringgit to Kenyan shillings

1 myr
31 kes

1.00000 MYR = 31.39660 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:56 UTC
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kenyan Shilling
1 MYR31.39660 KES
5 MYR156.98300 KES
10 MYR313.96600 KES
20 MYR627.93200 KES
50 MYR1569.83000 KES
100 MYR3139.66000 KES
250 MYR7849.15000 KES
500 MYR15698.30000 KES
1000 MYR31396.60000 KES
2000 MYR62793.20000 KES
5000 MYR156983.00000 KES
10000 MYR313966.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KES0.03185 MYR
5 KES0.15925 MYR
10 KES0.31851 MYR
20 KES0.63701 MYR
50 KES1.59253 MYR
100 KES3.18506 MYR
250 KES7.96265 MYR
500 KES15.92530 MYR
1000 KES31.85060 MYR
2000 KES63.70120 MYR
5000 KES159.25300 MYR
10000 KES318.50600 MYR