5 Malaysian ringgits to Kenyan shillings

Convert MYR to KES at the real exchange rate

5 myr
157 kes

1.00000 MYR = 31.40320 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:0 UTC
MYR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.048587.26741.437021.658760.964218.9799
1GBP1.1524711.20845100.581.656241.91181.1112121.8754
1USD0.953750.827506183.23071.370551.582030.919618.102
1INR0.0114590.009942320.012014810.01646690.01900770.01104880.217492

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kenyan Shilling
1 MYR31.40320 KES
5 MYR157.01600 KES
10 MYR314.03200 KES
20 MYR628.06400 KES
50 MYR1570.16000 KES
100 MYR3140.32000 KES
250 MYR7850.80000 KES
500 MYR15701.60000 KES
1000 MYR31403.20000 KES
2000 MYR62806.40000 KES
5000 MYR157016.00000 KES
10000 MYR314032.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KES0.03184 MYR
5 KES0.15922 MYR
10 KES0.31844 MYR
20 KES0.63688 MYR
50 KES1.59220 MYR
100 KES3.18439 MYR
250 KES7.96098 MYR
500 KES15.92195 MYR
1000 KES31.84390 MYR
2000 KES63.68780 MYR
5000 KES159.21950 MYR
10000 KES318.43900 MYR