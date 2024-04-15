5,000 Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings

Convert BRL to KES at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
126,697 kes

1.000 BRL = 25.34 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7681.4631.6460.97117.75
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9891.7141.9281.13820.794
1 USD0.9410.803183.5221.3771.5490.91416.701
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kenyan Shilling
1 BRL25.33940 KES
5 BRL126.69700 KES
10 BRL253.39400 KES
20 BRL506.78800 KES
50 BRL1,266.97000 KES
100 BRL2,533.94000 KES
250 BRL6,334.85000 KES
500 BRL12,669.70000 KES
1000 BRL25,339.40000 KES
2000 BRL50,678.80000 KES
5000 BRL126,697.00000 KES
10000 BRL253,394.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 KES0.03946 BRL
5 KES0.19732 BRL
10 KES0.39464 BRL
20 KES0.78929 BRL
50 KES1.97322 BRL
100 KES3.94643 BRL
250 KES9.86608 BRL
500 KES19.73215 BRL
1000 KES39.46430 BRL
2000 KES78.92860 BRL
5000 KES197.32150 BRL
10000 KES394.64300 BRL