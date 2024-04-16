5,400 Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings

Convert JPY to KES at the real exchange rate

5,400 jpy
4,579 kes

1.000 JPY = 0.8479 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8040.9421.5571.3790.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24411.1711.9361.7151.13591.698
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6531.4650.9697.6851.45
1 AUD0.6420.5160.60510.8860.5864.6480.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY84.79280 KES
1000 JPY847.92800 KES
1500 JPY1,271.89200 KES
2000 JPY1,695.85600 KES
3000 JPY2,543.78400 KES
5000 JPY4,239.64000 KES
5400 JPY4,578.81120 KES
10000 JPY8,479.28000 KES
15000 JPY12,718.92000 KES
20000 JPY16,958.56000 KES
25000 JPY21,198.20000 KES
30000 JPY25,437.84000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES1.17935 JPY
5 KES5.89675 JPY
10 KES11.79350 JPY
20 KES23.58700 JPY
50 KES58.96750 JPY
100 KES117.93500 JPY
250 KES294.83750 JPY
500 KES589.67500 JPY
1000 KES1,179.35000 JPY
2000 KES2,358.70000 JPY
5000 KES5,896.75000 JPY
10000 KES11,793.50000 JPY