100 Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert INR to KES at the real exchange rate

100 inr
183 kes

1.00000 INR = 1.83401 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
How to convert Indian rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 INR1.83401 KES
5 INR9.17005 KES
10 INR18.34010 KES
20 INR36.68020 KES
50 INR91.70050 KES
100 INR183.40100 KES
250 INR458.50250 KES
500 INR917.00500 KES
1000 INR1834.01000 KES
2000 INR3668.02000 KES
5000 INR9170.05000 KES
10000 INR18340.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 KES0.54525 INR
5 KES2.72626 INR
10 KES5.45252 INR
20 KES10.90504 INR
50 KES27.26260 INR
100 KES54.52520 INR
250 KES136.31300 INR
500 KES272.62600 INR
1000 KES545.25200 INR
2000 KES1090.50400 INR
5000 KES2726.26000 INR
10000 KES5452.52000 INR