Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings is currently 4.969 today, reflecting a -0.342% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.590% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 5.041 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 4.956 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.699% increase in value.