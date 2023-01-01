Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ZMW to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
6543 kes

1.00000 ZMW = 6.54348 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.919951.37361.3431.5306983.31450.80224618.8509
1 EUR1.08711.49311.459841.6638690.56290.8720520.4909
1 CAD0.7280140.66974610.9777231.1143660.65410.58404713.7237
1 SGD0.7446020.6850061.0227811.1397562.03610.59735414.0364

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZMW6.54348 KES
5 ZMW32.71740 KES
10 ZMW65.43480 KES
20 ZMW130.86960 KES
50 ZMW327.17400 KES
100 ZMW654.34800 KES
250 ZMW1635.87000 KES
500 ZMW3271.74000 KES
1000 ZMW6543.48000 KES
2000 ZMW13086.96000 KES
5000 ZMW32717.40000 KES
10000 ZMW65434.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / ZMW
1 KES0.15282 ZMW
5 KES0.76412 ZMW
10 KES1.52824 ZMW
20 KES3.05648 ZMW
50 KES7.64120 ZMW
100 KES15.28240 ZMW
250 KES38.20600 ZMW
500 KES76.41200 ZMW
1000 KES152.82400 ZMW
2000 KES305.64800 ZMW
5000 KES764.12000 ZMW
10000 KES1528.24000 ZMW