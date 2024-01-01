Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ZMW to KES at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = Ksh4.678 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
ZMW to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 ZMW to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.85774.9658
Low4.67414.6741
Average4.77394.8470
Change-3.42%-4.84%
1 ZMW to KES stats

The performance of ZMW to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8577 and a 30 day low of 4.6741. This means the 30 day average was 4.7739. The change for ZMW to KES was -3.42.

The performance of ZMW to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9658 and a 90 day low of 4.6741. This means the 90 day average was 4.8470. The change for ZMW to KES was -4.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.131
1 EUR1.04811.4641.4111.60988.5320.83218.999
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.490.56912.981
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7450.5913.465

Conversion rates ZMW / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZMW4.67800 KES
5 ZMW23.39000 KES
10 ZMW46.78000 KES
20 ZMW93.56000 KES
50 ZMW233.90000 KES
100 ZMW467.80000 KES
250 ZMW1,169.50000 KES
500 ZMW2,339.00000 KES
1000 ZMW4,678.00000 KES
2000 ZMW9,356.00000 KES
5000 ZMW23,390.00000 KES
10000 ZMW46,780.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / ZMW
1 KES0.21377 ZMW
5 KES1.06884 ZMW
10 KES2.13767 ZMW
20 KES4.27534 ZMW
50 KES10.68835 ZMW
100 KES21.37670 ZMW
250 KES53.44175 ZMW
500 KES106.88350 ZMW
1000 KES213.76700 ZMW
2000 KES427.53400 ZMW
5000 KES1,068.83500 ZMW
10000 KES2,137.67000 ZMW