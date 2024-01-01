250 Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings

Convert ZMW to KES at the real exchange rate

250 zmw
1,308 kes

1.000 ZMW = 5.231 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3821.3651.56283.6640.80519.039
1 EUR1.06111.4671.4491.65788.7970.85420.207
1 CAD0.7230.68210.9871.1360.5210.58213.772
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14461.2970.5913.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZMW5.23085 KES
5 ZMW26.15425 KES
10 ZMW52.30850 KES
20 ZMW104.61700 KES
50 ZMW261.54250 KES
100 ZMW523.08500 KES
250 ZMW1,307.71250 KES
500 ZMW2,615.42500 KES
1000 ZMW5,230.85000 KES
2000 ZMW10,461.70000 KES
5000 ZMW26,154.25000 KES
10000 ZMW52,308.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / ZMW
1 KES0.19117 ZMW
5 KES0.95587 ZMW
10 KES1.91173 ZMW
20 KES3.82346 ZMW
50 KES9.55865 ZMW
100 KES19.11730 ZMW
250 KES47.79325 ZMW
500 KES95.58650 ZMW
1000 KES191.17300 ZMW
2000 KES382.34600 ZMW
5000 KES955.86500 ZMW
10000 KES1,911.73000 ZMW