Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert ZMW to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
147.52 pen

ZK1.000 ZMW = S/.0.1475 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5670.79218.162
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.30.84719.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.980.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.530.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ZMW0.14752 PEN
5 ZMW0.73761 PEN
10 ZMW1.47521 PEN
20 ZMW2.95042 PEN
50 ZMW7.37605 PEN
100 ZMW14.75210 PEN
250 ZMW36.88025 PEN
500 ZMW73.76050 PEN
1000 ZMW147.52100 PEN
2000 ZMW295.04200 PEN
5000 ZMW737.60500 PEN
10000 ZMW1,475.21000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / ZMW
1 PEN6.77870 ZMW
5 PEN33.89350 ZMW
10 PEN67.78700 ZMW
20 PEN135.57400 ZMW
50 PEN338.93500 ZMW
100 PEN677.87000 ZMW
250 PEN1,694.67500 ZMW
500 PEN3,389.35000 ZMW
1000 PEN6,778.70000 ZMW
2000 PEN13,557.40000 ZMW
5000 PEN33,893.50000 ZMW
10000 PEN67,787.00000 ZMW