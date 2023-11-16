Swiss francs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CHF to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
4324.38 pen

1.00000 CHF = 4.32438 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80353683.2321.37531.5419150.4651.66639
1 EUR1.088510.874690.5981.497011.67836163.781.81386
1 GBP1.24451.143381103.5821.711561.9189187.2542.07382
1 INR0.01201460.01103780.0096541710.01652370.01852531.807780.020021

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CHF4.32438 PEN
5 CHF21.62190 PEN
10 CHF43.24380 PEN
20 CHF86.48760 PEN
50 CHF216.21900 PEN
100 CHF432.43800 PEN
250 CHF1081.09500 PEN
500 CHF2162.19000 PEN
1000 CHF4324.38000 PEN
2000 CHF8648.76000 PEN
5000 CHF21621.90000 PEN
10000 CHF43243.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swiss Franc
1 PEN0.23125 CHF
5 PEN1.15624 CHF
10 PEN2.31247 CHF
20 PEN4.62494 CHF
50 PEN11.56235 CHF
100 PEN23.12470 CHF
250 PEN57.81175 CHF
500 PEN115.62350 CHF
1000 PEN231.24700 CHF
2000 PEN462.49400 CHF
5000 PEN1156.23500 CHF
10000 PEN2312.47000 CHF