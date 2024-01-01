5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Swiss francs

Convert PEN to CHF at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = SFr.0.2308 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
PEN to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 PEN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23080.2366
Low0.22340.2219
Average0.22860.2283
Change3.30%-2.25%
1 PEN to CHF stats

The performance of PEN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2308 and a 30 day low of 0.2234. This means the 30 day average was 0.2286. The change for PEN to CHF was 3.30.

The performance of PEN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2366 and a 90 day low of 0.2219. This means the 90 day average was 0.2283. The change for PEN to CHF was -2.25.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07890.6611.4911.6220.93421.361
1 GBP1.211.294108.7621.7891.9461.12125.626
1 USD0.9270.773184.0741.3831.5050.86619.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swiss Franc
1 PEN0.23083 CHF
5 PEN1.15416 CHF
10 PEN2.30832 CHF
20 PEN4.61664 CHF
50 PEN11.54160 CHF
100 PEN23.08320 CHF
250 PEN57.70800 CHF
500 PEN115.41600 CHF
1000 PEN230.83200 CHF
2000 PEN461.66400 CHF
5000 PEN1,154.16000 CHF
10000 PEN2,308.32000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CHF4.33216 PEN
5 CHF21.66080 PEN
10 CHF43.32160 PEN
20 CHF86.64320 PEN
50 CHF216.60800 PEN
100 CHF433.21600 PEN
250 CHF1,083.04000 PEN
500 CHF2,166.08000 PEN
1000 CHF4,332.16000 PEN
2000 CHF8,664.32000 PEN
5000 CHF21,660.80000 PEN
10000 CHF43,321.60000 PEN