Peruvian nuevo soles to British pounds sterling today

Convert PEN to GBP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2059 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
PEN to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GBP
1 PEN to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20590.2111
Low0.19770.1977
Average0.20320.2041
Change4.13%-0.83%
1 PEN to GBP stats

The performance of PEN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2059 and a 30 day low of 0.1977. This means the 30 day average was 0.2032. The change for PEN to GBP was 4.13.

The performance of PEN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2111 and a 90 day low of 0.1977. This means the 90 day average was 0.2041. The change for PEN to GBP was -0.83.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.6791.4911.6220.93421.364
1 GBP1.211.294108.781.7891.9461.12125.628
1 USD0.9270.773184.0751.3831.5040.86619.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / British Pound Sterling
1 PEN0.20591 GBP
5 PEN1.02953 GBP
10 PEN2.05906 GBP
20 PEN4.11812 GBP
50 PEN10.29530 GBP
100 PEN20.59060 GBP
250 PEN51.47650 GBP
500 PEN102.95300 GBP
1000 PEN205.90600 GBP
2000 PEN411.81200 GBP
5000 PEN1,029.53000 GBP
10000 PEN2,059.06000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GBP4.85660 PEN
5 GBP24.28300 PEN
10 GBP48.56600 PEN
20 GBP97.13200 PEN
50 GBP242.83000 PEN
100 GBP485.66000 PEN
250 GBP1,214.15000 PEN
500 GBP2,428.30000 PEN
1000 GBP4,856.60000 PEN
2000 GBP9,713.20000 PEN
5000 GBP24,283.00000 PEN
10000 GBP48,566.00000 PEN