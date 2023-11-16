Euros to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert EUR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
4,168.34 pen

1.00000 EUR = 4.16834 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.8040850.88781.374883.22391.54297150.4454.0177
1 GBP1.2436511.103721.70977103.5011.91892187.1014.99651
1 CHF1.126380.9060311.5485593.74171.73797169.4584.52699
1 CAD0.7273790.5848740.645767160.53531.12232109.432.92239

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Euro / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EUR4.16834 PEN
5 EUR20.84170 PEN
10 EUR41.68340 PEN
20 EUR83.36680 PEN
50 EUR208.41700 PEN
100 EUR416.83400 PEN
250 EUR1042.08500 PEN
500 EUR2084.17000 PEN
1000 EUR4168.34000 PEN
2000 EUR8336.68000 PEN
5000 EUR20841.70000 PEN
10000 EUR41683.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Euro
1 PEN0.23990 EUR
5 PEN1.19952 EUR
10 PEN2.39904 EUR
20 PEN4.79808 EUR
50 PEN11.99520 EUR
100 PEN23.99040 EUR
250 PEN59.97600 EUR
500 PEN119.95200 EUR
1000 PEN239.90400 EUR
2000 PEN479.80800 EUR
5000 PEN1199.52000 EUR
10000 PEN2399.04000 EUR