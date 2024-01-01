10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Euros

Convert PEN to EUR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = €0.2470 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
PEN to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 PEN to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24700.2481
Low0.23720.2372
Average0.24330.2421
Change4.12%0.37%
1 PEN to EUR stats

The performance of PEN to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2470 and a 30 day low of 0.2372. This means the 30 day average was 0.2433. The change for PEN to EUR was 4.12.

The performance of PEN to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2481 and a 90 day low of 0.2372. This means the 90 day average was 0.2421. The change for PEN to EUR was 0.37.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Euro
1 PEN0.24702 EUR
5 PEN1.23510 EUR
10 PEN2.47020 EUR
20 PEN4.94040 EUR
50 PEN12.35100 EUR
100 PEN24.70200 EUR
250 PEN61.75500 EUR
500 PEN123.51000 EUR
1000 PEN247.02000 EUR
2000 PEN494.04000 EUR
5000 PEN1,235.10000 EUR
10000 PEN2,470.20000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EUR4.04826 PEN
5 EUR20.24130 PEN
10 EUR40.48260 PEN
20 EUR80.96520 PEN
50 EUR202.41300 PEN
100 EUR404.82600 PEN
250 EUR1,012.06500 PEN
500 EUR2,024.13000 PEN
1000 EUR4,048.26000 PEN
2000 EUR8,096.52000 PEN
5000 EUR20,241.30000 PEN
10000 EUR40,482.60000 PEN