Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CNY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
527.62 pen

1.00000 CNY = 0.52762 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.80131.376150.920650.8048611.5439283.2121.34695
1 HKD0.12818410.17640.1180110.103170.19790610.66640.172657
1 CAD0.7266655.6689310.6689970.5848651.1219260.46720.978781
1 EUR1.08628.473771.4947710.87421.6770190.38491.46306

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.52762 PEN
5 CNY2.63810 PEN
10 CNY5.27621 PEN
20 CNY10.55242 PEN
50 CNY26.38105 PEN
100 CNY52.76210 PEN
250 CNY131.90525 PEN
500 CNY263.81050 PEN
1000 CNY527.62100 PEN
2000 CNY1055.24200 PEN
5000 CNY2638.10500 PEN
10000 CNY5276.21000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.89530 CNY
5 PEN9.47650 CNY
10 PEN18.95300 CNY
20 PEN37.90600 CNY
50 PEN94.76500 CNY
100 PEN189.53000 CNY
250 PEN473.82500 CNY
500 PEN947.65000 CNY
1000 PEN1895.30000 CNY
2000 PEN3790.60000 CNY
5000 PEN9476.50000 CNY
10000 PEN18953.00000 CNY