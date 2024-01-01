Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CNY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
514.40 pen

1.000 CNY = 0.5144 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.21.4731.6630.96618.263
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5561.7241.9461.1321.372
1 USD0.9230.788183.211.3591.5340.89116.848
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.51440 PEN
5 CNY2.57198 PEN
10 CNY5.14396 PEN
20 CNY10.28792 PEN
50 CNY25.71980 PEN
100 CNY51.43960 PEN
250 CNY128.59900 PEN
500 CNY257.19800 PEN
1000 CNY514.39600 PEN
2000 CNY1,028.79200 PEN
5000 CNY2,571.98000 PEN
10000 CNY5,143.96000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.94403 CNY
5 PEN9.72015 CNY
10 PEN19.44030 CNY
20 PEN38.88060 CNY
50 PEN97.20150 CNY
100 PEN194.40300 CNY
250 PEN486.00750 CNY
500 PEN972.01500 CNY
1000 PEN1,944.03000 CNY
2000 PEN3,888.06000 CNY
5000 PEN9,720.15000 CNY
10000 PEN19,440.30000 CNY