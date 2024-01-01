Indian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert INR to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
445.83 pen

1.000 INR = 0.04458 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2641.4761.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6551.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0591.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 INR0.04458 PEN
5 INR0.22291 PEN
10 INR0.44583 PEN
20 INR0.89166 PEN
50 INR2.22915 PEN
100 INR4.45829 PEN
250 INR11.14573 PEN
500 INR22.29145 PEN
1000 INR44.58290 PEN
2000 INR89.16580 PEN
5000 INR222.91450 PEN
10000 INR445.82900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indian Rupee
1 PEN22.43010 INR
5 PEN112.15050 INR
10 PEN224.30100 INR
20 PEN448.60200 INR
50 PEN1,121.50500 INR
100 PEN2,243.01000 INR
250 PEN5,607.52500 INR
500 PEN11,215.05000 INR
1000 PEN22,430.10000 INR
2000 PEN44,860.20000 INR
5000 PEN112,150.50000 INR
10000 PEN224,301.00000 INR