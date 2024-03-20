Australian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AUD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,418.03 pen

1.000 AUD = 2.418 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
How to convert Australian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AUD2.41803 PEN
5 AUD12.09015 PEN
10 AUD24.18030 PEN
20 AUD48.36060 PEN
50 AUD120.90150 PEN
100 AUD241.80300 PEN
250 AUD604.50750 PEN
500 AUD1,209.01500 PEN
1000 AUD2,418.03000 PEN
2000 AUD4,836.06000 PEN
5000 AUD12,090.15000 PEN
10000 AUD24,180.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Australian Dollar
1 PEN0.41356 AUD
5 PEN2.06780 AUD
10 PEN4.13560 AUD
20 PEN8.27120 AUD
50 PEN20.67800 AUD
100 PEN41.35600 AUD
250 PEN103.39000 AUD
500 PEN206.78000 AUD
1000 PEN413.56000 AUD
2000 PEN827.12000 AUD
5000 PEN2,067.80000 AUD
10000 PEN4,135.60000 AUD