Czech korunas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CZK to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,587.02 pen

1.000 CZK = 0.1587 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
How to convert Czech korunas to Peruvian nuevo soles

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CZK0.15870 PEN
5 CZK0.79351 PEN
10 CZK1.58702 PEN
20 CZK3.17404 PEN
50 CZK7.93510 PEN
100 CZK15.87020 PEN
250 CZK39.67550 PEN
500 CZK79.35100 PEN
1000 CZK158.70200 PEN
2000 CZK317.40400 PEN
5000 CZK793.51000 PEN
10000 CZK1,587.02000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PEN6.30111 CZK
5 PEN31.50555 CZK
10 PEN63.01110 CZK
20 PEN126.02220 CZK
50 PEN315.05550 CZK
100 PEN630.11100 CZK
250 PEN1,575.27750 CZK
500 PEN3,150.55500 CZK
1000 PEN6,301.11000 CZK
2000 PEN12,602.22000 CZK
5000 PEN31,505.55000 CZK
10000 PEN63,011.10000 CZK