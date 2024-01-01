Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BRL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
736.01 pen

1.000 BRL = 0.7360 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1571.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5971.7271.9491.13221.384
1 USD0.9220.788183.1671.361.5350.89116.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.73601 PEN
5 BRL3.68003 PEN
10 BRL7.36007 PEN
20 BRL14.72014 PEN
50 BRL36.80035 PEN
100 BRL73.60070 PEN
250 BRL184.00175 PEN
500 BRL368.00350 PEN
1000 BRL736.00700 PEN
2000 BRL1,472.01400 PEN
5000 BRL3,680.03500 PEN
10000 BRL7,360.07000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.35868 BRL
5 PEN6.79340 BRL
10 PEN13.58680 BRL
20 PEN27.17360 BRL
50 PEN67.93400 BRL
100 PEN135.86800 BRL
250 PEN339.67000 BRL
500 PEN679.34000 BRL
1000 PEN1,358.68000 BRL
2000 PEN2,717.36000 BRL
5000 PEN6,793.40000 BRL
10000 PEN13,586.80000 BRL