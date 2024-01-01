Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BRL to PEN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = S/.0.6576 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
BRL to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 BRL to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66570.6910
Low0.64380.6438
Average0.65650.6700
Change-0.66%-2.13%
1 BRL to PEN stats

The performance of BRL to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6657 and a 30 day low of 0.6438. This means the 30 day average was 0.6565. The change for BRL to PEN was -0.66.

The performance of BRL to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6910 and a 90 day low of 0.6438. This means the 90 day average was 0.6700. The change for BRL to PEN was -2.13.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.65756 PEN
5 BRL3.28779 PEN
10 BRL6.57558 PEN
20 BRL13.15116 PEN
50 BRL32.87790 PEN
100 BRL65.75580 PEN
250 BRL164.38950 PEN
500 BRL328.77900 PEN
1000 BRL657.55800 PEN
2000 BRL1,315.11600 PEN
5000 BRL3,287.79000 PEN
10000 BRL6,575.58000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.52078 BRL
5 PEN7.60390 BRL
10 PEN15.20780 BRL
20 PEN30.41560 BRL
50 PEN76.03900 BRL
100 PEN152.07800 BRL
250 PEN380.19500 BRL
500 PEN760.39000 BRL
1000 PEN1,520.78000 BRL
2000 PEN3,041.56000 BRL
5000 PEN7,603.90000 BRL
10000 PEN15,207.80000 BRL