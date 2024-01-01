Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CNY to PEN

1,000 cny
522.01 pen

¥1.000 CNY = S/.0.5220 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CNY to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52270.5297
Low0.51120.5112
Average0.51710.5186
Change-0.13%1.51%
1 CNY to PEN stats

The performance of CNY to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5227 and a 30 day low of 0.5112. This means the 30 day average was 0.5171. The change for CNY to PEN was -0.13.

The performance of CNY to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5297 and a 90 day low of 0.5112. This means the 90 day average was 0.5186. The change for CNY to PEN was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.52201 PEN
5 CNY2.61007 PEN
10 CNY5.22014 PEN
20 CNY10.44028 PEN
50 CNY26.10070 PEN
100 CNY52.20140 PEN
250 CNY130.50350 PEN
500 CNY261.00700 PEN
1000 CNY522.01400 PEN
2000 CNY1,044.02800 PEN
5000 CNY2,610.07000 PEN
10000 CNY5,220.14000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.91566 CNY
5 PEN9.57830 CNY
10 PEN19.15660 CNY
20 PEN38.31320 CNY
50 PEN95.78300 CNY
100 PEN191.56600 CNY
250 PEN478.91500 CNY
500 PEN957.83000 CNY
1000 PEN1,915.66000 CNY
2000 PEN3,831.32000 CNY
5000 PEN9,578.30000 CNY
10000 PEN19,156.60000 CNY