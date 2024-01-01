1 Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CNY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.53 pen

1.00000 CNY = 0.53149 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.53149 PEN
5 CNY2.65747 PEN
10 CNY5.31493 PEN
20 CNY10.62986 PEN
50 CNY26.57465 PEN
100 CNY53.14930 PEN
250 CNY132.87325 PEN
500 CNY265.74650 PEN
1000 CNY531.49300 PEN
2000 CNY1062.98600 PEN
5000 CNY2657.46500 PEN
10000 CNY5314.93000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.88149 CNY
5 PEN9.40745 CNY
10 PEN18.81490 CNY
20 PEN37.62980 CNY
50 PEN94.07450 CNY
100 PEN188.14900 CNY
250 PEN470.37250 CNY
500 PEN940.74500 CNY
1000 PEN1881.49000 CNY
2000 PEN3762.98000 CNY
5000 PEN9407.45000 CNY
10000 PEN18814.90000 CNY