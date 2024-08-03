US dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert USD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,742.55 pen

$1.000 USD = S/.3.743 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

USD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.79893.8501
Low3.71543.6926
Average3.75283.7597
Change-1.48%0.51%
1 USD to PEN stats

The performance of USD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7989 and a 30 day low of 3.7154. This means the 30 day average was 3.7528. The change for USD to PEN was -1.48.

The performance of USD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8501 and a 90 day low of 3.6926. This means the 90 day average was 3.7597. The change for USD to PEN was 0.51.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert US dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 USD3.74255 PEN
5 USD18.71275 PEN
10 USD37.42550 PEN
20 USD74.85100 PEN
50 USD187.12750 PEN
100 USD374.25500 PEN
250 USD935.63750 PEN
500 USD1,871.27500 PEN
1000 USD3,742.55000 PEN
2000 USD7,485.10000 PEN
5000 USD18,712.75000 PEN
10000 USD37,425.50000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / US Dollar
1 PEN0.26720 USD
5 PEN1.33599 USD
10 PEN2.67197 USD
20 PEN5.34394 USD
50 PEN13.35985 USD
100 PEN26.71970 USD
250 PEN66.79925 USD
500 PEN133.59850 USD
1000 PEN267.19700 USD
2000 PEN534.39400 USD
5000 PEN1,335.98500 USD
10000 PEN2,671.97000 USD