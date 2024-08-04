Malaysian ringgits to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MYR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
833.16 pen

RM1.000 MYR = S/.0.8332 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83320.8332
Low0.79470.7795
Average0.80540.8013
Change3.38%5.99%
1 MYR to PEN stats

The performance of MYR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8332 and a 30 day low of 0.7947. This means the 30 day average was 0.8054. The change for MYR to PEN was 3.38.

The performance of MYR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8332 and a 90 day low of 0.7795. This means the 90 day average was 0.8013. The change for MYR to PEN was 5.99.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MYR0.83316 PEN
5 MYR4.16580 PEN
10 MYR8.33159 PEN
20 MYR16.66318 PEN
50 MYR41.65795 PEN
100 MYR83.31590 PEN
250 MYR208.28975 PEN
500 MYR416.57950 PEN
1000 MYR833.15900 PEN
2000 MYR1,666.31800 PEN
5000 MYR4,165.79500 PEN
10000 MYR8,331.59000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PEN1.20025 MYR
5 PEN6.00125 MYR
10 PEN12.00250 MYR
20 PEN24.00500 MYR
50 PEN60.01250 MYR
100 PEN120.02500 MYR
250 PEN300.06250 MYR
500 PEN600.12500 MYR
1000 PEN1,200.25000 MYR
2000 PEN2,400.50000 MYR
5000 PEN6,001.25000 MYR
10000 PEN12,002.50000 MYR