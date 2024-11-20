Hong Kong dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert HKD to PEN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = S/.0.4878 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
HKD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 HKD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48960.4896
Low0.48270.4769
Average0.48580.4836
Change0.70%1.22%
1 HKD to PEN stats

The performance of HKD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4896 and a 30 day low of 0.4827. This means the 30 day average was 0.4858. The change for HKD to PEN was 0.70.

The performance of HKD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4896 and a 90 day low of 0.4769. This means the 90 day average was 0.4836. The change for HKD to PEN was 1.22.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 HKD48.78150 PEN
200 HKD97.56300 PEN
300 HKD146.34450 PEN
500 HKD243.90750 PEN
1000 HKD487.81500 PEN
2000 HKD975.63000 PEN
2500 HKD1,219.53750 PEN
3000 HKD1,463.44500 PEN
4000 HKD1,951.26000 PEN
5000 HKD2,439.07500 PEN
10000 HKD4,878.15000 PEN
20000 HKD9,756.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PEN2.04996 HKD
5 PEN10.24980 HKD
10 PEN20.49960 HKD
20 PEN40.99920 HKD
50 PEN102.49800 HKD
100 PEN204.99600 HKD
250 PEN512.49000 HKD
500 PEN1,024.98000 HKD
1000 PEN2,049.96000 HKD
2000 PEN4,099.92000 HKD
5000 PEN10,249.80000 HKD
10000 PEN20,499.60000 HKD